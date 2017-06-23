Tennis: Querrey ends Thompson's Queen's fairytale

LONDON: Jordan Thompson was unable to build on his stunning Queen's Club victory over Andy Murray as the Australian was beaten by Sam Querrey in the second round on Thursday (Jun 22).

Thompson, ranked a lowly 90th, was the talk of the tennis world after his astonishing straight-sets victory over world number one and Wimbledon champion Murray.

But the 23-year-old's bid to reach only his second Tour-level quarter-final was brought to an end by Querrey's 7-6 (7/3), 3-6, 6-3 win at the Wimbledon warm-up event.

While Thompson will rue his missed opportunity, he should leave west London with renewed belief in his ability after his brief but memorable moment in the spotlight.

Beaten by France's Jeremy Chardy in the second round of Queen's qualifying on Sunday, Thompson received an unexpected call-up when Aljaz Bedene, Murray's scheduled opponent, withdrew with a wrist injury just hours before Tuesday's match.

After spending his career trying to eke out a living on the unglamourous second-tier Challenger circuit, Thompson thrived on the big stage, outplaying Murray to shatter the Scot's hopes of a third successive Queen's title.

There was no sign of any hangover from that epic performance when Thompson returned to centre court to face Querrey.

Querrey, ranked 28th, has impressive pedigree on grass after lifting the Queen's trophy in 2010 and memorably shocking Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon last year.

Yet Thompson made the American work for every point before finally succumbing in two hours and 11 minutes.

"Jordan is tough. I knew he was confident coming off that win against Andy," said Querrey, who faces Luxembourg's Gilles Muller for a place in the semi-finals.

"Queen's is one of my favourite places to come. It was fun to win it back then. But to be able to win two matches in a row gives me more confidence than winning the tournament seven years ago."

POTENTIAL STAR

With Murray, Stan Wawrinka and Milos Raonic already knocked out, Croatian fourth seed Marin Cilic is the highest ranked player left in the draw.

The 2012 Queen's champion breezed through with a 6-0, 6-4 second-round victory over American teenager Stefan Kozlov.

Cilic's sixth Queen's Club quarter-final appearance will come against American Donald Young as the former US Open champion aims to reach the final for the third time.

Watched by David Beckham and son Romeo, highly-rated Russian youngster Daniil Medvedev defeated Australian wildcard Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-2, 6-2.

Kokkinakis, the world number 698, became the lowest ranked player to beat a top-six opponent since 1994 when he shocked former Wimbledon finalist Raonic in the first round.

But Medvedev, 21, is emerging as a potential star and, just a week after beating Kokkinakis at 's-Hertogenbosch, the world number 60 was on top again as he cruised to a quarter-final meeting with Bulgarian sixth seed Grigor Dimitrov.

Spain's Feliciano Lopez advanced to his third Queen's quarter-final with a 6-1, 7-6 (7/4) win against French qualifier Jeremy Chardy.

Lopez, the Queen's runner-up in 2014, takes on Czech seventh seed Tomas Berdych for a place in the last four.

Second round:



Sam Querrey (USA) bt Jordan Thompson (AUS) 7-6 (7/3), 3-6, 6-3

Marin Cilic (CRO) bt Stefan Kozlov (USA) 6-0, 6-4

Daniil Medvedev (RUS) bt Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 6-2, 6-2

Feliciano Lopez (ESP) bt Jeremy Chardy (FRA) 6-1, 7-6 (7/4)