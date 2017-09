NEW YORK: World number one Rafael Nadal won his 16th Grand Slam title and third US Open crown on Sunday by defeating South African 28th seed Kevin Anderson 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

The 31-year-old left-hander captured the top prize of US$3.7 million (€3.07 million) and his second Grand Slam crown of the year after taking his 10th French Open title in June.