Tennis: Rising force Kontaveit wins first title in Den Bosch

Estonia's Anett Kontaveit, one of the rising talents of the women's game, won her first tour title in the Wimbledon warm-up tournament at Den Bosch in the Netherlands on Sunday, beating Russian Natalia Vikhlyantseva 6-2 6-3.

REUTERS: Estonia's Anett Kontaveit, one of the rising talents of the women's game, won her first tour title in the Wimbledon warm-up tournament at Den Bosch in the Netherlands on Sunday, beating Russian Natalia Vikhlyantseva 6-2 6-3.

The 21-year-old Kontaveit, who had already reached one WTA final and beaten world number one Angelique Kerber this season, overcame a dip in concentration at the start of the second set to earn victory in just under an hour and a quarter.

The 20-year-old Vikhlyantseva, another promising talent, was outplayed in the opening set but after breaking to take a 3-1 lead in the second, Kontaveit moved into overdrive to halt the comeback swiftly and win the next five games.

The victory will shoot the young prospect from Tallinn from world number 49 to a new career-high of 36 when the rankings are announced on Monday.

The men's final between two veterans, 34-year-old Gilles Muller and 38-year-old Ivo Karlovic, was being played later on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Ian Chadband; Editing by Toby Davis)