Tennis: Rojer, Tecau win US Open men's doubles title

NEW YORK: Dutchman Jean-Julien Rojer and Romania's Horia Tecau captured their second Grand Slam title on Friday (Sep 8) by winning the US Open men's doubles crown.

The 12th-seeded duo defeated Spanish 11th seeds Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez 6-4, 6-3 to win their first major title on the New York hardcourts. Their other Slam trophy came at Wimbledon in 2015.

Rojer is the first Dutchman to win the US Open men's doubles title since Jacco Eltingh and Paul Haarhuis in 1994 while Teacu is the first Romanian to take the men's doubles crown since Ilie Nastase in 1975 with American Jimmy Connors.