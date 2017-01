Tennis: Serena into Australian Open final against Venus

MELBOURNE: An unstoppable Serena Williams zeroed in on a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title Thursday (Jan 26) by setting up an Australian Open final against her sister, Venus.

The ruthless American proved one step too far for unseeded Croat Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, whose fairytale tournament was finally ended in a crushing 6-2, 6-1 defeat on Rod Laver Arena.



The Williams sisters will contest their first grand slam final since Wimbledon in 2009, which Serena won in two sets.