Tennis: Serena Williams expecting baby, says publicist

Serena Williams is indeed pregnant, her publicist confirmed on Wednesday after the tennis great's Snapchat post suggesting she was expecting a baby.

  • Posted 20 Apr 2017 06:48
  • Updated 20 Apr 2017 06:50
Serena Williams at a news conference in New York on Mar 8, 2016. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

LOS ANGELES: Serena Williams is indeed pregnant, her publicist confirmed on Wednesday (Apr 19) after the tennis great's Snapchat post suggesting she was expecting a baby.

"I'm happy to confirm Serena is expecting a baby this Fall," publicist Kelly Bush Novak said in an email to AFP.

- AFP/de