Tennis: Serena Williams expecting baby, says publicist
- Posted 20 Apr 2017 06:48
- Updated 20 Apr 2017 06:50
LOS ANGELES: Serena Williams is indeed pregnant, her publicist confirmed on Wednesday (Apr 19) after the tennis great's Snapchat post suggesting she was expecting a baby.
"I'm happy to confirm Serena is expecting a baby this Fall," publicist Kelly Bush Novak said in an email to AFP.
- AFP/de