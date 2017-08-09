Tennis: Shapovalov battles back as young stars shine in Montreal

Denis Shapovalov of Canada hits a return against Rogerio Dutra Silva of Brazil during day five of the Rogers Cup presented by National Bank at Uniprix Stadium on Aug 8, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images/AFP)
MONTREAL: Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov saved four match points en route to a three-set victory over Rogerio Dutra Silva on Tuesday (Aug 8) in the first round of the ATP Montreal Masters.

The 18-year-old trailed 4-6 in the second-set tiebreaker but saved all four match points he faced to force a third set.

He broke Brazil's Dutra Silva in the seventh game of the third and went on to close out a 4-6, 7-6 (10/8), 6-4 victory.

He earned a second-round meeting with former US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina.

With old-guard stars Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer taking a day off - 19-time Grand Slam champion Federer to celebrate his 36th birthday - Shapovalov was one of a wealth of young talents to shine on Tuesday.

South Korean 21-year-old Chung Hyeon withstood 16 aces to beat 2014 semi-finalist Feliciano Lopez 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (7/3).

After the third set went to the tiebreaker without a break of serve, the 56th-ranked Chung built a 4-2 advantage and went on to secure the victory in two hours and 16 minutes.

He next faces ninth-seeded Belgian David Goffin, a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 winner over Japan's Yuichi Sugita.

Croatian 20-year-old Borna Coric breezed past Russian lucky loser Mikhail Youzhny 6-2, 6-4 to set up a second-round meeting with top-seeded Nadal.

Coric has won two of three prior encounters with the Spanish great, who won a 10th French Open title this year and can regain the world number one ranking with a run to the semi-finals this week.

American Ernesto Escobedo, 21 years old and ranked 85th in the world, got his chance as a luckly loser when 10th-seeded Czech Tomas Berdych withdrew with a rib injury.

Escobedo stepped in and defeated Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-6 (7/4), 6-4.

Berdych, a semi-finalist at Los Cabos in Mexico last week, tweeted his regret at having to withdraw.

"I am sorry I have to apologise (to) all my Montreal fans," tweeted Berdych, who had played in 12 straight Canadian Masters. "I couldn't play, because of my rib disfunction I need to get well to go to office soon!!"

Third-seeded Dominic Thiem highlighted the evening action on Court Central, the 23-year-old Austrian taking on Argentina's Diego Schwartzman for a place in the third round.

Thiem, ranked seventh in the world, lifted a title in Rio de Janeiro this year and reached claycourt finals in Barcelona and Madrid - losing to Nadal in both.

In other first-round action, American Sam Querrey defeated Vincent Millot for the second time in as many weeks, peppering the French qualifier with 18 aces in a 4-6, 7-6 (7/4), 7-5 win. Querrey beat Millot in the quarter-finals at Los Cabos last week en route to his 10th ATP title.

First round:

Borna Coric (CRO) bt Mikhail Youzhny (RUS) 6-2, 6-4
Denis Shapovalov (CAN) bt Rogério Dutra Silva (BRA) 4-6, 7-6 (10/8), 6-4
David Goffin (BEL) bt Yuichi Sugita (JPN) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4
Chung Hyeon (KOR) bt Feliciano Lopez (ESP) 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (7/3)

Paolo Lorenzi (ITA) bt Francis Tiafoe (USA) 7-6 (7/3), 0-6, 6-2
Pablo Carreno-Busta (ESP) bt Karen Khachanov (RUS) -3-6, 6-3, 6-2
Sam Querrey (USA) bt Vincent Millot (FRA) 4-6, 7-6 (7/4), 7-5
Ernesto Escobedo (USA) bt Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 

