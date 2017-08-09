Tennis: Shapovalov battles back as young stars shine in Montreal

MONTREAL: Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov saved four match points en route to a three-set victory over Rogerio Dutra Silva on Tuesday (Aug 8) in the first round of the ATP Montreal Masters.

The 18-year-old trailed 4-6 in the second-set tiebreaker but saved all four match points he faced to force a third set.

He broke Brazil's Dutra Silva in the seventh game of the third and went on to close out a 4-6, 7-6 (10/8), 6-4 victory.

He earned a second-round meeting with former US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina.

With old-guard stars Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer taking a day off - 19-time Grand Slam champion Federer to celebrate his 36th birthday - Shapovalov was one of a wealth of young talents to shine on Tuesday.

South Korean 21-year-old Chung Hyeon withstood 16 aces to beat 2014 semi-finalist Feliciano Lopez 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (7/3).

After the third set went to the tiebreaker without a break of serve, the 56th-ranked Chung built a 4-2 advantage and went on to secure the victory in two hours and 16 minutes.

He next faces ninth-seeded Belgian David Goffin, a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 winner over Japan's Yuichi Sugita.

Croatian 20-year-old Borna Coric breezed past Russian lucky loser Mikhail Youzhny 6-2, 6-4 to set up a second-round meeting with top-seeded Nadal.

Coric has won two of three prior encounters with the Spanish great, who won a 10th French Open title this year and can regain the world number one ranking with a run to the semi-finals this week.

American Ernesto Escobedo, 21 years old and ranked 85th in the world, got his chance as a luckly loser when 10th-seeded Czech Tomas Berdych withdrew with a rib injury.

Escobedo stepped in and defeated Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-6 (7/4), 6-4.

Berdych, a semi-finalist at Los Cabos in Mexico last week, tweeted his regret at having to withdraw.

"I am sorry I have to apologise (to) all my Montreal fans," tweeted Berdych, who had played in 12 straight Canadian Masters. "I couldn't play, because of my rib disfunction I need to get well to go to office soon!!"

Third-seeded Dominic Thiem highlighted the evening action on Court Central, the 23-year-old Austrian taking on Argentina's Diego Schwartzman for a place in the third round.

Thiem, ranked seventh in the world, lifted a title in Rio de Janeiro this year and reached claycourt finals in Barcelona and Madrid - losing to Nadal in both.

In other first-round action, American Sam Querrey defeated Vincent Millot for the second time in as many weeks, peppering the French qualifier with 18 aces in a 4-6, 7-6 (7/4), 7-5 win. Querrey beat Millot in the quarter-finals at Los Cabos last week en route to his 10th ATP title.

First round:



Borna Coric (CRO) bt Mikhail Youzhny (RUS) 6-2, 6-4

Denis Shapovalov (CAN) bt Rogério Dutra Silva (BRA) 4-6, 7-6 (10/8), 6-4

David Goffin (BEL) bt Yuichi Sugita (JPN) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4

Chung Hyeon (KOR) bt Feliciano Lopez (ESP) 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (7/3)



Paolo Lorenzi (ITA) bt Francis Tiafoe (USA) 7-6 (7/3), 0-6, 6-2

Pablo Carreno-Busta (ESP) bt Karen Khachanov (RUS) -3-6, 6-3, 6-2

Sam Querrey (USA) bt Vincent Millot (FRA) 4-6, 7-6 (7/4), 7-5

Ernesto Escobedo (USA) bt Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 7-6 (7/4), 6-4