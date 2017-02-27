Tennis: Sock takes Delray Beach title as injured Raonic withdraws

MIAMI: Jack Sock claimed his second ATP title of 2017 on Sunday (Feb 26) as top-seeded Milos Raonic withdrew before the Delray Beach Open final with a torn hamstring.

Canada's Raonic, ranked fourth in the world, was playing his first tournament since suffering his fourth adductor muscle injury in 12 months at the Australian Open in January.

"It's very unfortunate for him and I hope he has a speedy recovery," said third-seeded American Sock, who captured the third ATP title of his career and is projected to reach a career-high 18 in the world rankings on Monday.

"We've had a lot of good battles and I was looking forward to the challenge," added Sock, who launched his season with a win in Auckland. "I'd be a little more excited and full of energy if I had gone out and won it on court, but on the flip side, a title is a title."

Sock said that Raonic notified him personally about the withdrawal shortly before he was to warm up for the match.

He said he was surprised after seeing Raonic defeat former US Open champion Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina in the semi-finals on Saturday night.

"I'm sure Milos would have loved to play, but you've got to look ahead with some big tournaments coming up," Sock said.