TORONTO: Elina Svitolina crushed Caroline Wozniacki 6-4, 6-0 to win the Toronto WTA trophy on Sunday (Aug 13), capturing her fifth title of 2017 and her second final of the season over the former world number one.

Svitolina, of the Ukraine, needed just 77 minutes to beat Wozniacki, blasting four aces winning the final eight games of the match.