Tennis: Top-ranked Pliskova races into US Open quarter-finals

NEW YORK: World number one Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic advanced to the US Open quarter-finals on Monday (Sep 4) by routing 91st-ranked American Jennifer Brady 6-1, 6-0 in just 46 minutes.

Pliskova, last year's US Open runner-up, will next face either 37th-ranked compatriot Lucie Safarova or US 20th seed CoCo Vandeweghe to decide a berth in the semi-finals.



"It's very good for Czech tennis that there are so many of us," she said of the chance to play Safarova.



In her prior match, Pliskova faced a match point against China's Zhang Shuai, a tense moment that helped her ensure there was no drama against Brady.



"I played well," she said. "I really wanted to get the chance that I got after that match point. Definitely that match helped me to go through tough moments and this match I was much better."



The victory kept Pliskova in contention to retain her top ranking after the Open. She must reach the final to stay number one.





