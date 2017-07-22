Tennis: Top seed Isner hits 20 aces to reach Newport semi-finals

WASHINGTON: US top seed John Isner blasted 20 aces in downing comaptriot Dennis Novikov 6-4, 6-4 on Friday (Jul 21), advancing to the semi-finals of the ATP Hall of Fame Open.

Isner, ranked 21st, never faced a break point in taking just 73 minutes to dispatch Novikov and book a Saturday semi-final date against the winner of a later match between French fourth seed Pierre-Hugues Herbert and American Bjorn Fratangelo.

Isner seeks his 11th career ATP title and first since Atlanta in 2015. He's also chasing his third title on the grass at Newport, Rhode Island, having taken Hall of Fame titles in 2011 and 2012.

Australian 249th-ranked qualifier Matthew Ebden and Germany's 131st-ranked Peter Gojowczyk will meet in Saturday's other semi-final. It will be their first head-to-head meeting.

Each seeks his first ATP singles title, as do 142nd-ranked Fratangelo and world number 72 Herbert, who also have never played each other in a tour event.