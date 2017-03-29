Tennis: Top seed Wawrinka toppled at Miami Open

MIAMI: Top seed Stan Wawrinka crashed out of the Miami Open on Tuesday (Mar 28) falling 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 to German young gun Alexander Zverev.

Zverev's win earned him his first place in a Masters 1000 quarter-final and he will face the winner of Tuesday's late game between Australian Nick Kyrgios and Belgian David Goffin.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Kei Nishikori advanced to the quarter-finals on cue.

Federer had to work hard for his victory against 14th seed Roberto Bautista Agut, emerging with a 7-6 (7/5) 7-6(7/4) win setting up a last eight meeting with Czech Tomas Berdych, the 10th seed, a 6-3, 7-5 winner over France's Adrian Mannarino.

Nadal beat France's Nicolas Mahut 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) in a tightly fought contest and will face American Jack Sock who comfortably beat his compatriot Jared Donaldson 6-2, 6-1.

The Spaniard, who has never won the Miami title, got the only break of the match to go 5-4 up in the first set.

Second-seed Nishikori, of Japan, survived a second set scare against Argentine Federico del Bonis en route to a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Nishikori, who lost to Novak Djokovic in last year's Miami final, will face Italian Fabio Fognini who defeated American Donald Young 6-0 6-4.

Women's quarter-final:

Karolina Pliskova (CZE) bt Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (CRO) 6-3, 6-4

Men's fourth round:

Alexander Zverev (GER) bt Stanislas Wawrinka (SUI) 4-6, 6-2, 6-1

Roger Federer (SUI) bt Roberto Bautista (ESP) 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/4)

Tomas Berdych (CZE) bt Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 6-3, 7-5

Rafael Nadal (ESP) bt Nicolas Mahut (FRA) 6-4, 7-6 (7/4)

Jack Sock (USA) bt Jared Donaldson (USA) 6-2, 6-1

Fabio Fognini (ITA) bt Donald Young (USA) 6-0, 6-4

Kei Nishikori (JPN) bt Federico Del Bonis (ARG) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3