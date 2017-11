MINSK: The United States claimed their first Fed Cup title for 17 years as Shelby Rogers and CoCo Vandeweghe beat Belarusian duo Aryna Sabalenka and Aliaksandra Sasnovich in a deciding doubles rubber in Minsk on Sunday (Nov 12).

Vandeweghe and Rogers won 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) to give the Americans a 3-2 final victory and an 18th Fed Cup crown.