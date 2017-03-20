Tennis: Vesnina beats Kuznetsova to win Indian Wells WTA title

INDIAN WELLS: Elena Vesnina defeated fellow Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-7 (6/8), 7-5, 6-4 on Sunday (Mar 19) to win the Indian Wells WTA title.

Playing in her first final at the elite Premier Mandatory level, world number 15 Vesnina battled through a tense three hours to subdue eighth-ranked Kuznetsova, a two-time Grand Slam champion.

The triumph comes a year after Vesnina, 30, fell in the first round of qualifying at Indian Wells and capped a sparkling campaign that saw Vesnina down both Germany's soon-to-be number one Angelique Kerber and seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams.