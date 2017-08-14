Tennis: Zverev stuns Federer to win Montreal Masters

MONTREAL: Alexander Zverev shocked second seed Roger Federer in straight sets in the Montreal Masters final to win his fifth title of the season on Sunday (Aug 13) and announce himself as a dangerman for the US Open.

The 20-year-old German used his booming serve to overpower Federer 6-3, 6-4 as the Swiss superstar never got a chance to get into the match.

Zverev avenged a 6-1, 6-3 loss to Federer in the Halle final in June - his only loss in a final this season. He is now tied with Federer for the most titles this season at five.

Zverev blasted six aces and won 80 percent of first serve points as he needed just 68 minutes to dominate the 19-time Grand Slam winner and reigning Wimbledon and Australian Open champion.

Zverev hammered away at the 36-year-old Federer with excellent court coverage keeping him off balance throughout the 30 minute opening set. He closed out the set with serve to the backhand that an out of sorts Federer dumped into the ground.

Federer, who was broken three times, looked just as frustrated to open the second set, hitting backhands long and freezing in his tracks as aces whizzed by.

Zverev capped his victory on the first match point when Federer hit a forehand long.

Federer suffered just his third loss of a season and had his longest win match streak in five years snapped at 16.

Federer, who dropped to 5-1 in finals in 2017, is undergoing a resurgence this season after it appeared to many he might be slowing down as he transitions through his mid-30s.

But he entered the Montreal event on short notice and has taken more time off this year than usual. He skipped the clay-court season from April to mid-June.

Federer was hoping to add another milestone to his memorable season but he failed to post his 94th career title which would have moved him into a tie for second all-time with Ivan Lendl.