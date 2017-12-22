Terim in talks on becoming Galatasaray coach for fourth time

Galatasaray said it had begun talks with Fatih Terim to become the club's coach for what would be the fourth time, after the Istanbul club parted ways with Croatian Igor Tudor on Monday.

ISTANBUL: Galatasaray said it had begun talks with Fatih Terim to become the club's coach for what would be the fourth time, after the Istanbul club parted ways with Croatian Igor Tudor on Monday.

Galatasaray made the announcement in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange late on Thursday. Terim has had three spells in charge of both Galatasaray and the national team.

