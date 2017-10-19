Terrific trio on target as PSG thump Anderlecht

Paris St Germain’s feared attacking trio all got on the scoresheet as the French side completed a comfortable 4-0 away victory over Anderlecht in their Champions League Group B clash on Wednesday.

Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and Neymar, who form the world's most expensive frontline, all netted, while Angel Di Maria added a fourth with a late strike, in a win that maintains the Ligue 1 side’s 100 percent record in the group stage with three wins from three.

They head the standings with nine points from second-placed Bayern Munich, who have six. Celtic are in third with a single victory to their name, while Anderlecht are still searching for their first points.

PSG should have won by a greater margin as they spurned a number of chances and will be confident of victory when the teams meet again in their next fixture in the group in Paris on Oct. 31.

"We want to make an impression in this competition. We came here to try and win in style and are happy to go back to Paris with the three points," Mbappe told French TV.

"We had good game but are aware there are many games still ahead and we need to keep up the intensity. It's a competition where we need to be at our maximum."

The visitors led inside three minutes when Mbappe drilled the ball low through the legs of Anderlecht goalkeeper Matz Sels from a tight angle after being set up by Marco Verratti.

It should have been 2-0 midway through the first half when Leander Dendoncker’s back-pass to Sels was woefully short and Mbappe found himself one-on-one with the keeper.

Sels managed to get a hand to the ball but only pushed it as far as Neymar, who shot wide from the edge of the box.

PSG did get their second just a minute before halftime though as Neymar’s bullet shot was parried into the air by Sels and Mbappe followed up to head across goal for Cavani to nod into the net.

It was the seventh Champions League match in a row in which the Uruguayan forward has scored.

Cavani and Mbappe then both contrived to miss chances with just Sels to beat, before Neymar got his name on the scoresheet as he drilled a low freekick under the jumping Anderlecht wall and into the back of the net.

Home forward Henry Onyekuru, on loan from Everton, struck the crossbar with 10 minutes remaining, the closest Anderlecht came to a goal.

The rout was complete when Di Maria saw the Anderlecht defence part in front of him and he raced through to chip the ball past an exposed Sels.

