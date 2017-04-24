Test bowler Tsotsobe charged with match fixing

Former South Africa bowler Lonwabo Tsotsobe has been charged with match fixing and has been suspended immediately after a lengthy investigation, Cricket South Africa said on Monday.

The 33-year-old, who played five tests and 61 One Day Internationals but has not played for more than a year, faces charges relating to the South Africa domestic Twenty20 Series in 2015. Six other players have already been banned for their part in attempting to fix the outcome of games.

Tsotsobe is charged with contriving to fix or improperly influence a match or matches in the 2015 T20 Challenge Series and seeking to accept, accepting or agreeing to accept a bribe, a statement said.

Gulam Bodi, Jean Symes, Pumi Matshikwe, Ethy Mbhalati, Thami Tsolekile and Alviro Petersen were previously banned for between two and 20 years for their part in the affair, although the CSA has long held that no actual matches were fixed.

