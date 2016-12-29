Channel NewsAsia

Tevez agrees to join Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua

Argentine striker Carlos Tevez will join Shanghai Shenhua from boyhood club Boca Juniors, the Chinese Super League side said on Thursday.

"Shanghai Greenland Shenhua FC reached a transfer agreement with Argentina Club Atletico Boca Juniors. Carlos Alberto Tevez is officially joined Shanghai Shenhua," the club said in a statement on its website (www.shenhuafc.com.cn).

Although no financial details of the deal were released, media reports have suggested that the Chinese club paid 84 million euros (US$87.65 million) for the 32-year-old Tevez, who returned to Argentina after spells in England and Italy.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)

- Reuters