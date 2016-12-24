Tevez set to leave Boca in big-money move to China

BUENOS AIRES: Much-travelled striker Carlos Tevez is set to leave Boca Juniors for Shanghai Shenhua in the New Year, Argentine media reports said on Friday.

Earlier this month it was reported that the Chinese club had offered a transfer fee of 84 million euros (US$87.79 million) for Tevez.

The 32-year-old, who on Thursday married the mother of his three children Vanesa Mansilla, is expected to announce next week that he will sign a two-year contract with Shenhua who are coached by former Uruguay midfielder Gus Poyet.

"With the figures that are being handled, it’s impossible he won’t go," Boca president Daniel Angelici was quoted as saying at the wedding.

Earlier on Friday, English Premier League leaders Chelsea announced that Brazil midfielder Oscar would be joining Shanghai SIPG in the New Year.

No financial details were released but media reports said the club would be paying 60 million euros for Oscar.

Tevez, who played for West Ham United, Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus during a decade in Europe after leaving Boca for Brazil's Corinthians in 2005, will end his second spell with the Argentine club on a high.

Having helped them win the league title last year, he starred in a 4-2 win over arch-rivals River Plate in the 'superclasico' two weeks ago, a victory that lifted Boca into first place in the championship.

Tevez leaves just as the team are gelling again. They have hit 12 goals in three successive wins but fear that Boca's Argentina midfielder Fernando Gago may take the same path after media reports also linked him with a move to China.

"We’re talking with (Gago’s) agent. There’s an offer from China and if it’s big we won’t be able to compete,” Angelici told Radio La Red on Friday.

