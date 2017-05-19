Thomas pulls out of Giro d'Italia after Sunday crash

REUTERS: Team Sky's Geraint Thomas has been forced to withdraw from the Giro d'Italia due to injuries sustained in a crash during Sunday's stage nine.

The Briton, who finished second in Tuesday's time trial, said continuing "would be a case of trying to survive each day rather than racing".

Thomas crashed after a police motorbike sent several riders to the ground at the foot of the final ascent on Sunday.

The motorbike was stopped on the side of the road and Dutchman Wilco Kelderman shouldered into it, with several riders falling off their bike behind him.

"I've been suffering since my crash on Sunday," Thomas said in a statement. "I've had an issue with my shoulder which is manageable, but my knee has also been getting worse each day.

"Obviously it's never nice to leave a race early, especially when it's your main goal of the season, but I have to look at the bigger picture."

