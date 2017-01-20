Thomson finishes second in Vendee Globe

LES SABLES D'OLONNE, France: British sailor Alex Thomson, aboard Hugo Boss, took second place in the solo round-the-world Vendee Globe race on Friday.

France's Armel Le Cleac'h, aboard Banque Populaire, won the race on Thursday when he beat Francois Gabart's previous record by almost four days, crossing the finishing line after 74 days, three hours, 35 minutes and 46 seconds.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot)