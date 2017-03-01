Top seed Svitolina out of Malaysian Open with leg injury

REUTERS: Defending champion Elina Svitolina withdrew from the Malaysian Open with a leg injury ahead of her second round match against Nao Hibino on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old, the tournament's top seed, beat qualifier Jang Su-Jeong 6-2 6-3 in the first round on Tuesday.

"Defending champ @ElinaSvitolina has withdrawn from @alyawtamo with a lower left leg injury," the WTA said on its official Twitter account.

Svitolina won the Dubai Open on Saturday, the sixth and the biggest title of her career, to move into the WTA's top 10 for the first time.

