Tottenham 'family' will stick together next season, Kane says

REUTERS: Tottenham Hostpur players will stay at the club next season as they are like a "family" and there are few teams better than the second-placed Premier League side, striker Harry Kane has said as he urged his side to win trophies next season.

Kane, who is Tottenham's leading scorer this season with 22 goals, scored the last goal at White Hart Lane on Sunday as Tottenham secured second position with a 2-1 win over sixth-placed Manchester United.

Multiple Tottenham stars, including Kane and midfielder Dele Alli, are targets for Europe's elite clubs, according to media reports, but Kane is confident that a majority of the club's players will stay.

"We're a family on and off the pitch," Kane told British media.

"We work so hard as a group and the staff, the manager and, look, there are not many better teams to be at around the world at the moment.

"It's a special bond and I don't think you always get that at clubs, that's why we've got to hold onto that, make that motivate us to hopefully be out there next year at Wembley lifting a Premier League together."

Tottenham finished third in the last campaign and second this season but have failed to win any trophies since winning the League Cup in 2008. Kane said that his team had the ability to win titles.

"That's got to be the next step, lifting the trophy and having celebrations like that but with a title or a cup. That's got to be our aim and we've got to use this as motivation to get there ... " Kane added.

"We're young but we're getting more experience year in, year out.

"We've just got to go and make it happen. We've got the team, we've got the belief, so next season hopefully it's our year."

Tottenham travel to last year's champions Leicester City on Thursday and play their final game at already-relegated Hull City on May 21.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King)