Tottenham defender Rose to see specialist after knee scan

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur's England defender Danny Rose will see a specialist on Monday after suffering a knee injury that could sideline him for several weeks.

"Danny Rose had his scan yesterday," manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Friday. "Now we need to wait until Monday when he is going to see the specialist and we’ll see afterwards."

Rose injured his left knee in the first half of Tuesday's 0-0 Premier League draw at bottom side Sunderland.

Pochettino, whose side host Middlesbrough on Saturday, did not put any time frame on the left back's recovery but media reports have speculated at a possible month's absence due to ligament damage.

Rose, and right back Kyle Walker, have been pillars of the Spurs defence this season with the second-placed North Londoners sharing with leaders Chelsea the honour of fewest goals (16) conceded in the league.

Tottenham are already without Belgian centre back Jan Vertonghen, who is recovering from an ankle injury suffered two weeks ago.

"Jan Vertonghen is doing better, he’s started to run on the pitch, he is very positive and we’ll see in the next few weeks how he is doing but we are very positive about him," said Pochettino.

There was also positive news about Argentine midfielder Erik Lamela, who has been out since October with a hip problem.

"Erik Lamela’s progression is good - every day is step-by-step going ahead. It’s better to be cautious but we are positive and happy," said the manager.

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris trained on Thursday and Friday and is set to return at White Hart Lane after missing the Sunderland game through illness.

