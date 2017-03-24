Tottenham get green light to fill Wembley for home matches

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur have been given approval to play the majority of their home matches next season in front of a capacity crowd at Wembley if they take up an option to play at the stadium, British media reported on Thursday.

Brent Council's planning committee passed the Premier League club's application to use the full capacity at Wembley by a majority of 5-1, meaning Spurs can fill up to 90,000 seats for at least 27 matches next season.

Tottenham have until March 31 to decide whether to play at the national stadium or stay at White Hart Lane for next season. The FA had already approved the club's use of the stadium.

The north London club are assessing if their new 800 million pounds stadium, being built adjacent to their existing ground, will be ready to move into for 2018-19. If not, they could delay the temporary move to Wembley until that season.

