Tottenham hand life bans to urine-throwing fans

REUTERS: Tottenham Hotspur have issued life bans to two supporters who threw urine at away fans during last Wednesday's 3-2 defeat by West Ham United in the League Cup at Wembley.

After West Ham's victory, a video circulated on social media showing a Spurs fan urinating into a glass before another threw it at the away supporters. Tottenham investigated the incident and identified the two offenders.

"This kind of behaviour is not acceptable and we shall be issuing lifetime bans to both individuals in the video," a Tottenham spokesman told Sky Sports.

West Ham came back from 2-0 down at halftime to clinch victory and progressed to the quarter-finals of the League Cup where they will face league rivals Arsenal.

