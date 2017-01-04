Tottenham keen to deny Chelsea record win - Kane

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur are determined to stop Chelsea equalling the record of 14 consecutive Premier League wins when the London rivals meet at White Hart Lane on Wednesday, according to their striker Harry Kane.

Chelsea have won 13 matches in a row to move five points clear at the top of the table and will arrive at White Hart Lane seeking to become the first team to win 14 top-flight matches in a row within the same season.

Arsenal managed 14 successive victories in 2002 but their run stretched over two campaigns.

"We definitely don't want to be the team that lets Chelsea break that record. Of course, we know that's in our mind, we were just talking about it there in the changing-room," Kane told reporters.

"We don't want to be that team they break the record against so we're fully focused."

Despite suggestions that Tottenham's progress under manager Mauricio Pochettino has stalled this season as the north London side lie 10 points behind Chelsea, Kane believes Spurs have made strides without hitting top gear.

"We're a better team now, 100 per cent. I think we're four better off than at this stage last season and we've probably not played as well as we did last season either," the England international added.

"It shows we're on the right track. A lot of us are bigger, stronger, better and more experienced so hopefully we can continue that through the second half of the season."

