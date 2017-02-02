Tottenham's Kane calls for referees to provide protection

REUTERS: Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has called on referees to protect players from aggressive opponents trying to stop the London club playing their free-flowing brand of football.

Spurs were bullied at Sunderland in Tuesday's 0-0 Premier League draw with defender Danny Rose suffering a knee injury after a challenge by Billy Jones and striker Son Heung-min left with what Kane described as a "big gash going down his shin".

He was also annoyed that Jack Rodwell was not sent off for a high tackle on midfielder Mousa Dembele in the first half.

"You could say the other team were physical. I think there were some decisions on that pitch that were very surprising," the England forward told British media.

"...Mousa getting kicked knee-high... If you go up to anyone on the pitch and kick them knee-height on purpose, it doesn't matter if it's a 'tactical foul', let's say, it's a red card.

"(Referee Lee Mason) obviously just saw it as a tactical foul... I think we have to be protected as well, so obviously we're disappointed from that side of it."

The stalemate at the Stadium of Light meant Spurs missed the chance to put pressure on their title rivals as Arsenal lost at home to Watford, while leaders Chelsea drew away to Liverpool.

"It's very frustrating, especially when you come in and find out the teams around us dropped points as well," Kane added as he turned his attention to Middlesbrough's visit on Saturday.

"We've got another important game at the weekend, Arsenal and Chelsea play each other as well so one or both of them might drop points and we've got to be ready to capitalise."

Second-placed Spurs are nine points behind Chelsea, level on 47 points with Arsenal and a point ahead of Liverpool.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Ken Ferris)