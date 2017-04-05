Tottenham's Winks out for season with ankle injury

REUTERS: Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks has been ruled out for the rest of the season after sustaining an ankle injury in Saturday's 2-0 win at Burnley, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old, who has made 33 appearances for Tottenham this season, left the field on a stretcher.

"We can confirm that Harry Winks sustained ligament damage to his left ankle during Saturday's win at Burnley," the club said on their website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).

"He will continue to be monitored by our medical team during his recovery and will be unavailable for the remainder of the season."

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru,; Editing by Neville Dalton)