Tottenham striker Kane has potential to become even better, says Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is one of the best in the world but the 24-year-old can still improve further, manager Mauricio Pochettino said ahead of Saturday's trip to Huddersfield Town in the Premier League.

After a goalscoring drought in August, Kane has scored nine goals in five games in September, with a brace in each of Tottenham's two away league victories and their Champions League opener against Borussia Dortmund.

Kane notched his first hat-trick in the Champions League during Tuesday's 3-0 victory over APOEL Nicosia and his exploits earned praise from Pochettino, who believes the England international can elevate his game further.

"He is one of the best strikers in the world and because he's still so young, he can improve," the Argentine told reporters on Thursday. "His potential, his professionalism; he has a gap to improve a lot."

Pochettino also said that Kane should not be compared to Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona's Lionel Messi as the England international was a completely different player.

"I never said he is better than Cristiano and Lionel Messi, who are at a different level. They are the best and are showing that for the last five to 10 years," he added.

"We cannot put so much pressure on Harry because he is so young... Harry is a striker, a killer; they are killers too but play in different positions and have different styles. It will not help Harry if we start comparing him to these players."

Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen, who missed Tuesday's win over APOEL through illness, has returned to training while defender Serge Aurier will miss the match through suspension.

Midfielders Mousa Dembele, Victor Wanyama and Erik Lamela along with left back Danny Rose are ruled out through injury.

Pochettino is expecting a tough encounter against Premier League newcomers Huddersfield, who have kept four clean sheets in their opening six league games.

"A big challenge. I think they will be very motivated to play against us and have had the whole week to prepare for the game against Tottenham," he said.

"But of course I know we will arrive in our best condition and ready to compete. That is most important."

