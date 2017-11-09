Tottenham striker Kane will be ready for Arsenal, says Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane will be fit to face the team's north London rivals Arsenal in the Premier League on Nov. 18, manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Wednesday.

Kane suffered an injury and was eventually substituted after the interval in Spurs' 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace last weekend.

He pulled out of the England squad for friendlies against Germany and Brazil, but Pochettino said the 24-year-old should be ready for the trip to the Emirates Stadium.

"He received a kick in his knee but don't worry, he will be available in the next game," Pochettino said at the launch of his book.

Spurs are currently third on the league table, with Kane netting eight goals in 10 appearances.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

