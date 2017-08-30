Tottenham target Aurier granted UK work permit - reports

Paris St Germain right back Serge Aurier has been granted a United Kingdom work permit and is set to join Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur, according to media reports on Wednesday.

Sky Sports said representatives of the 24-year-old Ivory Coast defender confirmed that a work permit had been approved following delays caused by a criminal conviction in France.

According to media reports Spurs have agreed a 25 million euro (US$29.81 million) fee for Aurier, a natural replacement for Kyle Walker. England right back Walker joined Manchester City for a reported 50 million pounds (US$64.61 million) in July.

Premier League leaders Manchester United are also chasing Aurier, who last season was refused entry to the United Kingdom to play against Arsenal in the Champions League.

Aurier was found guilty in September last year of assaulting a police officer outside a Paris nightclub in May 2016 and was given a convertible two-month prison term.

He denied the charge and has appealed against the sentence, which since it is convertible usually results in community service.

