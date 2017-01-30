Tottenham unlikely to make deadline day signings

LONDON: Premier League title contenders Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to make any transfer deadline-day signings, manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Monday.

"We are open but it's true we don't have much time," Pochettino, who takes his third-placed team to bottom club Sunderland on Tuesday, told a news conference.

"Like I said a few weeks ago it would be difficult for us to have some possibility to sign a player."

Tottenham's defence, the second tightest behind leaders Chelsea's in the Premier League, has been stretched by an ankle injury to Belgium international Jan Vertonghen that could rule him out for six weeks, although they have cover in Kevin Wimmer.

Their attacking options are less plentiful should top scorer Harry Kane suffer any injury, although it looks as though he will be expected to carry the burden.

"If you need to strengthen some positions, to improve the squad, we have targets and players and then it's about many things that need to be in place," Pochettino said.

Tottenham are nine points behind leaders Chelsea after a superb run which has earned them 22 points from a possible 24 and a trip to a struggling Sunderland side offers an opportunity to maintain their momentum.

"We need to feel the same - that the three points are important for them but they are very important for us too," Pochettino said.

"It will bring us the possibility to improve our position and to be near the top of the table. So this is a very important game."

Kane, who missed Saturday's FA Cup win over Wycombe Wanderers, is available as are defenders Toby Alderweireld and Danny Rose who also sat out the 4-3 victory over the League Two side because of injury concerns.

Right back Kieran Trippier is unavailable though after picking up a knock at the weekend.

