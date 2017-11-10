Tourism Malaysia signs partnership with Luis Suarez

PUTRAJAYA: Tourism Malaysia announced on Thursday (Nov 9) that it has sealed a year-long partnership with Barcelona footballer Luis Suarez.

This follows a contract signed between Tourism Malaysia and Mediapro, the Asian representative for the top-rated footballer.

A statement released by Tourism Malaysia to announce the partnership said the deal is expected to drive interest for Malaysia as a tourist destination, leveraging on the football player’s popularity around the world.



Tourism and Culture Minister Mohamed Nazri Aziz said Suarez has "proven to be not only among the world’s top-ranking footballers but also a respected community leader".



“As a hero to millennials, Suarez is an inspiration to many and we hope that this title and acknowledgement will shine the limelight on Malaysia as a tropical holiday destination that appeals to the millennial spirit for travel and adventure,” he added.

Suarez said it was an honour and privilege to work with Malaysia, which he called a "culturally diverse country with beautiful beaches and world-class resorts fit for all ages".

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I am incredibly thrilled and looking forward to embark on this journey to introduce this exotic country to the world, especially its rich culture and heritage to all my fans and make them fans of Malaysia," the footballer said in a press release.