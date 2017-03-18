Track stars to say so long to Usain Bolt

KINGSTON, Jamaica: Britain's Mo Farah and Kenya's David Rudisha are among the athletes who will compete in the Racers Track Club Grand Prix on Jun 10, the final Jamaican competition for superstar Usain Bolt, organisers said on Friday.

The two are part of a star-studded international athletics field who will join the retiring Bolt for the meeting at Kingston's National Stadium.

Farah is the most successful British athlete in modern Olympic Games history having won gold in the 5,000 metres and 10,000m at both the 2012 and 2016 Summer Games. Rudisha, the reigning 800m Olympic champ and South Africa's 400m world record holder Wayde van Niekerk are also in the field.

"It will be my last competition on home soil. I might shed a tear even though I'm not an emotional person as I close out where it started on Jamaican soil," said Bolt of the event which is being dubbed "Salute to a Legend".

The reigning Olympic 100m and 200m champion announced earlier that he was unlikely to compete in the upcoming IAAF World Relays in the Bahamas set for Apr 22-23.

As the reigning world sprint champ, Bolt qualifies automatically for the World Championships in London and will not take part at the Jamaican Championships qualifying event in June.

The 30-year-old is busy training for the final few months of his career, which will end with his retirement after the World Championships.

Bolt successfully defended his Olympic 100m, 200m and 4x100m crowns at last year's Rio de Janeiro Games.