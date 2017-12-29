Training tweak behind Everton improvement, says Keane

REUTERS: Everton manager Sam Allardyce's overhaul of the team training methods has both improved performance and stimulated confidence, defender Michael Keane said ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Bournemouth.

Ninth-placed Everton are riding a seven Premier League game unbeaten run with former England boss Allardyce easing them out of the lower half of the table since taking over from Dutchman Ronald Koeman late last month.

"The manager has been brilliant in training, simplifying a lot of things which were going wrong previously and I think it's showing," Keane told the club's website.

"A lot of work has been put in on the training ground and then getting the results breeds confidence. We're doing a lot of good stuff at the minute but we can't rest on our laurels. We need to keep working hard and I'm sure more points will come."

Keane has overcome a poor run of form despite a bright start to his Toffees career since his move from Burnley in the close season and is eager to help Everton record a third straight clean sheet on Saturday.

"I've had a few good games earlier this season but then it tailed off and it's been a tough few months. I've kept working hard, kept the belief in myself and hopefully (I can) kick on," he added.

Bournemouth are 18th in the table and without a win in eight league games.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)