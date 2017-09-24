'He died doing something he loved': Friends pay tribute to late bodybuilder Pradip Subramanian

Close friends, many of them members of the bodybuilding community, share memories of Subramanian, who was "friendly" and "well-liked" by the fraternity.

SINGAPORE: Members of the bodybuilding fraternity have expressed shock over the sudden death of World Bodybuilding and Physique (WBPF) Singapore president Pradip Subramanian on Saturday (Sep 23).

The 32-year-old died in the aftermath of the Asia Fighting Championship (AFC) celebrity Muay Thai bout between him and YouTube personality Steven Lim. The 41-year-old Lim won the match against the bigger-sized Subramanian by technical knockout.

Speaking exclusively to Channel NewsAsia, WBPF Secretary-General Paul Chua expressed his grief upon learning of his protégé’s death on Saturday. “I was shocked and it saddens me, because he was like a son to me, a good man,” said Chua.

“He was a good diplomat and the friendliest person I know. I was actually grooming him to take over my position locally and internationally (in the WBPF),” he added. “He was also very adaptable to all the athletes regardless of race, be it Chinese or Indian or Malay.”

“He encouraged them and helped them, even took out his own money to help them go for overseas competitions.”

Chua, who founded the WBPF in 2009, said that he had his doubts on the safety of Subramanian taking part in the celebrity Muay Thai fight. “I actually had a word with him, I told him: ‘ What are you trying to do?’” shared Chua. “He then said that he wanted to replace someone who had pulled out in the last minute and that he felt that he didn’t want to disappoint the audience and he has to go on stage.”

“He said 'Not to worry Papa’, and that he would be okay.

“I then told him: ‘You better take care of yourself, you’re not a fighter and you’re not used to it.’ I knew he took up some boxing prior to this but this is martial arts.

“I saw the video and he did well in the first and second round, but after that, he couldn’t breathe. Maybe he had palpitations and his heartbeat was too fast for him, too excited and that knocked him out,” added Chua.

Malaysian bodybuilder Terry Gallyot said Subramanian had big plans for Sunday’s AFC Physique Championship.

“I was shocked to find out, as we had some big plans for bodybuilding both for Singapore and Malaysia,” said the 48-year-old gym owner. “We talked about many possibilities. Today's event was part of our talks to help promote and bring unity and respect back to our beloved sport.”

“Even though you have gone back to our maker sooner than expected, your dream will live on. We will mourn your absence but we will have you live on in our hearts,” said Gallyot, paying tribute to Subramanian’s contributions to the sport.

Boxing promoter Scott O’Farrell said Subramanian once approached him to fight at his Ringstar event. “I am very saddened by this. Pradip came to see me to ask about getting TV for his AFC show,” said O’Farrell

“He also, asked if he could fight on my show in the amateur fights. I politely put him off by suggesting he trains for a few months and we talk again next year,” he added. “What really hurts is that we were slowly becoming friends.”

Many left messages on messages on Subramanian's Facebook page, which showed him training for kick-boxing as far back as a year ago.

“Massively shocking and saddening,” read a post by John Praveen Raj. “Especially after watching you so actively pursuing your goals and was always … at the peak of perseverance in all you do.”

“Rest in peace, Big P. Still can’t believe you’re gone,” read another tribute post by Richard Thomas on Subramanian’s Facebook wall.

Close friend Marie Wellesley was among the friends and family at the Singapore General Hospital where Subramanian died on Saturday night. “He died doing something he loved. And I am not sure how life will go on for the rest of us but we will uphold his name and make him proud,” said the 27-year-old. She is not blood-related to the bodybuilder, but was regarded as a "close sister".

“He treated us like family and will be greatly missed."