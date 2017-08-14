Trinidad deny US seventh successive 4x400 world title

LONDON: Trinidad and Tobago denied United States a seventh successive world 4x400 metres relay title when they won a breathtaking final at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday.

The U.S led for most of the race until Lalonde Gordon ran a superb final lap for the Caribbean islands to overhaul Fred Kerley on the home straight and give Trinidad their first world title in this event.

Martyn Rooney put up a brave chase for Britain but was unable to haul in the leading pair and the hosts took bronze.

Trinidad's time of 2:58.12 was the fastest this year.

Jamaica and Bahamas, Olympic silver and bronze medallists respectively in Rio de Janeiro last year, both failed to qualify for the final as did Botswana, another of the favourites.



