Tsonga ends Evans' fairytale to add to British pain

MELBOURNE: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga ended the fairytale run of Dan Evans to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Sunday and deliver a second blow for British tennis after the shock elimination of Andy Murray.

The veteran Frenchman, who enjoyed his own storybook run to the final in 2008, took time to find his groove but finished full of running to down the 26-year-old Evans 6-7(4) 6-2 6-4 6-4 in two hours and 53 minutes as twilight fell at the Hisense Arena.

Top seed Murray was earlier shocked by unseeded German Mischa Zverev and Tsonga's win tipped the last Briton out of the men's draw.

Tsonga will play fourth seed Stan Wawrinka for a place in the semi-finals.

