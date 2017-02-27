Tsonga stays on hot streak to win title in Marseille

REUTERS: France's Jo-Wilfred Tsonga won his second title in succession by comfortably beating compatriot Lucas Pouille 6-4 6-4 in the Marseille Open final on Sunday.

The number two seed hit seven aces and did not face a break point in sweeping aside fourth-seeded Pouille to win the trophy for the third time, having also triumphed in 2009 and 2013.

"This is the second week in a row that I'm heading home without a loss, it does not happen so often," said the 31 year-old, who should rise four places to No.7 in the world rankings to be announced on Monday. "It's good for my confidence."

Last week Tsonga won his first title in two years, the ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam.

