Turkey part ways with national team coach Terim

ANKARA: Turkey coach Fatih Terim has left his job two weeks after being involved in a brawl in a west coast holiday town, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 63-year-old former Fiorentina, AC Milan and Galatasaray manager was seen in television footage fighting with a restaurant owner. Turkish media said he and his sons-in-law left five men injured after the incident.

"Some non-football issues have been wearing out our football director Fatih Terim and the management of Turkish football federation," TFF said on Wednesday.

"The two sides agreed that it would be more healthy for both parties to part ways," it added.

Terim has had three spells in charge of both Galatasaray and the national team. In his second stint with Turkey he led them to the Euro 2008 semi-finals where they lost 3-2 to Germany.

Turkey failed to get past the group stage at Euro 2016 and are third in their 2018 Russia World Cup Group I qualifying standings, two points behind leaders Croatia and Iceland and level on 11 points with Ukraine after six matches.

