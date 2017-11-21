Udinese fire coach Delneri after home loss to Cagliari

Udinese have fired coach Luigi Delneri after a 1-0 home loss to Cagliari on Sunday, the Serie A club said on Tuesday.

Udinese are fourteenth in the standings after losing eight out of 12 league games so far this season, including a 6-2 loss at home to Juventus.

The 67-year-old Delneri joined the Udine-based club in October 2016 on a one-year contract which was later renewed for one more year. The club finished thirteenth last season.

Former Pescara coach Massimo Oddo was expected to replace Delneri, Italian media reported.

