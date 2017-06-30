UEFA might consider salary cap, says head Ceferin

LJUBLJANA: European soccer's governing body UEFA believes it might be worth introducing a salary cap to bridge the gulf between the continent's wealthiest clubs and the rest of the field, its head was quoted as saying on Friday.

"The wealthiest clubs are only getting richer and the gap between them and the rest is getting bigger," Aleksandar Ceferin told Ljubljana weekly Mladina.

"In future, we will have to take into serious consideration the possibility of limiting clubs' budgets for players' wages."

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade; editing by John Stonestreet)