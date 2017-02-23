UFC slated for Singapore comeback in June after 3-year absence

SINGAPORE: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will stage a Fight Night in Singapore on Jun 17, three years after it last staged an event here.



It will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, and will be UFC's first live Fight Night in Asia in 2017.

No further details were given by UFC, which is attempting to build its presence in Asia after events in the Philippines, Japan and South Korea in 2015. In 2014, they had five shows in Asia, namely two in Macau, and one each in Singapore, Abu Dhabi and Saitama.

“We are very excited to kick off our 2017 Asia event calendar with UFC Fight Night Singapore,” said UFC's senior vice-president of International Business Joe Carr. “Singapore is the home of our Asia headquarters and as such has always been a key market in our strategy to grow the UFC brand and the sport of MMA in the ASEAN region.”

Although no fights have been announced so far for the event, the Singapore Tourism Board's Director of Sports Jean Ng is confident the event will be a success with Singapore as hosts: “As the only UFC fight scheduled in Southeast Asia this year, it will pique the interest of a growing MMA fan base in this region.

“It is also part of our efforts to burnish a calendar of events that will further enhance Singapore’s appeal as an exciting sports and entertainment hub.”

UFC last came to Singapore in 2014, headlined by main cards Tarec Saffiedine and Lim Hyun Gyu competing in a welterweight bout at Marina Bay Sands.