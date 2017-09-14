UFC strips Jones of title, Cormier reinstated as champion

LOS ANGELES: The UFC stripped Jon Jones of the light heavyweight championship title on Wednesday following his positive drug test and reinstated Daniel Cormier as champion.

Jones tested positive for a steroid prior to his July 29 title fight against Cormier, which he won in a third-round TKO.

The second sample from Jones's failed test also came back positive on Tuesday and the Cormier fight was subsequently ruled a "no contest" by the California State Athletic Commission.

Jones, 30, was previously banned for a year after failing a doping test in the run-up to a title fight against Cormier in July, 2016.

He was originally stripped of the title in 2015 following a hit-and-run incident.

As a repeat offender, he faces a suspension of up to four years.

