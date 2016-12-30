Ugly ducklings must turn into beautiful Swans - Curtis

LONDON: Caretaker manager Alan Curtis has urged Swansea City's under-achieving squad to "show a bit more spirit and fight", starting with Saturday's home game against Bournemouth.

The former Wales forward has taken over on an interim basis following this week's sacking of American Bob Bradley, with the relegation-haunted Swans second from bottom in the Premier League and four points adrift of safety.

"We have to get our style back and I don't think it's as difficult as some people are suggesting," Curtis told reporters on Thursday.

"When you look at training I think the ability is there. With the quality of players we have at the club we should have done much better in the first half of the season.

"The most important relationship is the one between the players and the fans. The fans need to get behind us and we need to show a bit more spirit and fight," said Curtis.

"We have got World Cup winners, players with lots of international experience, players who have been in the Premier League for a long time. For whatever reason we have not been able to produce enough good performances."

Former Swansea player Curtis, who has had previous stints as caretaker manager at the club, said he felt sorry for Bradley who was dismissed after only 11 matches in charge.

"I absolutely have sympathy for Bob," he explained. "He was probably under pressure from the off because he was American but nobody could have given more in terms of commitment.

"He was the first in at 7am and the last out at 6pm. The work and time he put in was as good as I have seen, if not the best.

"His preparation and training could not be faulted and I am sure he will go on to have success elsewhere in the future," said Curtis.

"Whoever comes in next has to be the right man. I would like to see someone who knows the Premier League and has had some experience of playing or working in the division."

According to media reports, Swansea have approached the Football Association of Wales for permission to speak to national team manager Chris Coleman.

(Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Rex Gowar)