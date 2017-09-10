Unbeaten Leeds hit five to go second

LONDON: Leeds United, out of the top flight of English football since 2004, went second in the Championship (second tier) with an emphatic 5-0 win at home to lowly Burton Albion on Saturday.

Pierre-Michel Lasogga, a German striker on loan from Hamburg, scored the first and fifth goals in front of a crowd of 33,404.

The victory closed the gap to two points on leaders Cardiff City, who failed to win for the first time this season when they were held 1-1 at Fulham.

Big-spending Wolverhampton Wanderers went into third place, a further point behind, with a 1-0 win at home to Millwall, who were reduced to 10 men when Aiden O'Brien was sent off.

But Ipswich Town dropped from second to fourth with their second successive defeat, going down 2-1 at Queens Park Rangers.

Sheffield United stayed in the playoff places with a 2-1 win away to relegated Sunderland, who were left in the bottom five.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Pritha Sarkar)