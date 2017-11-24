Unchanged Sri Lanka win toss and opt to bat in Nagpur

REUTERS: Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal won the toss and elected to bat first in the second match of the three-test series against India in Nagpur on Friday.

The touring side dominated India for most of the first test at Kolkata's Eden Gardens but the world's top-ranked test side made a stunning comeback in the drawn match.

Chasing an improbable target of 231 in little more than a session, Sri Lanka were reeling on 75-7 before the umpires ruled the light too poor to continue in an enthralling final day.

Sri Lanka, who lost 9-0 across all formats at home against India earlier this year, went in unchanged for the second test.

"Looks like a really good test pitch and we need to get the maximum out of it," Chandimal said after winning his second straight toss in the series.

"There's little bit grass cover but I think the underneath is very dry and that's why we chose to bat first."

The hosts made three changes to the side from Kolkata with experienced Ishant Sharma replacing fast bowling colleague Mohammed Shami, who misses out due to a niggle in his left hip.

Murali Vijay returned at the top of the batting order after opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan opted out of the match for personal reasons.

Batsman Rohit Sharma will play his first test in over a year after replacing seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who withdrew from the second and third match to get married.

"The first session should offer something to the quicks. The wicket has a good grass area on good length," India captain Virat Kohli said.

"A few cracks that are open, the surface is hard so the ball should do something in the first session for sure. We would have batted first as well ... but the toss is not in our control."

Teams:

India: Lokesh Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandiwal (captain), Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Dasun Shanaka, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Rangana Herath, Lahiru Gamage.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Peter Rutherford)